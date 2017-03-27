Featured
Two men face impaired driving charges after crashes in Chatham-Kent
Published Monday, March 27, 2017 3:13PM EDT
It’s a wonder no one was more seriously hurt after police in Chatham-Kent responded to not one, but two impaired driving crashes.
The first collision occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle left Grand River Line and hit a tree.
About three hours later, police received a call about a vehicle that crossed a centre line and forced other drivers to swerve out of the way.
That vehicle eventually hit a hydro pole.
Both drivers escaped with non-life threatening injuries.
Byron Johnston, 38, of Chatham and Johan Banman, 19, of Leamington both face impaired driving charges.
