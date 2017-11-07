

Windsor police have charged two people with first-degree murder and are still searching for another suspect related to a homicide investigation in east Windsor.

On Saturday around 1:30 a.m. officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1100 block of Heathfield Court.

Police say a 23-year-old Windsor man was shot and later died in hospital.

On Monday at 8:45 a.m., while officers were in the area of the 300 block of Josephine Street investigating this incident they approached a 24-year-old woman, who appeared to be associated with the residence that had been secured by police at this location.

The woman was later arrested by investigators in relation to this investigation.

Police have not released the name of the victim, but friends on social media have identified him as Jarvas Anthony Scott.

An obituary is posted on the Famlies First funeral home website for Jarvas Poberezny. It says a private service has already been held.

So far, three people have been charged.

Idrisso Palmer, 19, from Windsor, is charged with first degree murder and breach recognizance (weapon violation).

Neil Tap, 20, from Windsor, is charged with first degree murder, four counts of breaching a probation condition (curfew and weapon violations), two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited.

Dazzmirhal Scott, 24, a Windsor woman, is charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact to murder, possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles with knife combination).

Investigators have identified a third man wanted related to this investigation. He is currently outstanding. An arrest warrant has been issued for Sumar Al-Rubayi, 19, from Windsor.

Al-Rubayi is wanted for first degree murder, two counts of breach recognizance (weapon violation and non-association violation).

He also goes by the name of Ali Habib. He is described as a middle eastern male, 5'10", 200lbs with short dark hair and brown eyes.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous. Police warn do not approach him, call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.