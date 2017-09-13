

CTV Windsor





Two men face charges for trying to use counterfeit money at two Windsor stores.

Officers were first called to a business in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East around 8:30 a.m. Sunday and their investigation revealed that two men attempted to pass suspected counterfeit US$100 bills.

Police say the employee refused to accept the cash, and the pair left the store in a black Chrysler 300.

A second similar complaint was filed half an hour later at another store one block away, and officers arrested the suspects in a parking lot.

Police say they recovered 96 counterfeit US$100 bills as well as a quantity of meth and merchandise suspected to have been purchased with the funny money.

Gerhard Braun, 24, of Windsor, and Peter Friesen, 29, from Linwood face numerous charges including possession of counterfeit currency, utter counterfeit currency, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

The financial crimes branch continues to investigate.

Windsor police remind all business operators to take the time to inspect cash to make every effort to determine its legitimacy, especially when dealing with higher dollar amounts.