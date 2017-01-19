

CTV Windsor





Police are looking for two long guns, stolen from a home in south Windsor.

Officers say this morning around 6 a.m., a residential alarm went off in a home in the 2200 block of Victoria Avenue.

The rear door to the home had been smashed open.

Police say no one was home at the time of the break-in, but two long guns were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.