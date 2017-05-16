

CTV Windsor





Two area police officers have been shortlisted as nominees for the 2017 Police Services Hero of the Year Award.

One of the officers is Windsor police Const. Cealia Gagnon.

Gagnon is known by colleagues and some residents for her deep commitment to the community.

Gagnon has been on the front line during a number of fundraising activities involving the police service. She's currently a board member with Fantastic Fathers and the Border City Boxing Club.

Gagnon tells CTV Windsor the United Way has also been near and dear to her heart for a number of years.

"They helped me as a child through the volunteering that I got to be a part of as a kid when times might have been tough at home" says Gagnon. "They offered a nice safe place for me and then it developed into wanting to give back."

Chatham-Kent Const. Amy Fin is also nominated.

One of her three sons says she has raised her children by herself while serving as a police officer for nearly 30 years.

She too is also is known for her community service - working with Goodfellows, the Safety Village and general community.

The Police Association of Ontario (PAO) launched a public awareness campaign earlier this year to encourage Ontarians to nominate police services heroes who went above and beyond the call of duty.

Over 300 nominations from across Ontario were received.

The award winners will be announced at a gala event in London Wednesday night.