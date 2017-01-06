

Two homes remain evacuated in Leamington, more than two months after an abandoned well began leaking hydrogen sulphide.

Town officials says they're continuing efforts to cap the century old well located on a private residence on Robson Road.

Officials tell CTV Windsor the operation has been progressing slower than expected due to the current weather conditions and lack of history about the well.

A localized state of emergency remains in effect as a precaution.