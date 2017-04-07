

CTV Windsor





Festivals and Events Ontario has announced this year's Top 12 food festivals and events and two from the Windsor-Essex region have made the list.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival and the Tecumseh Corn Festival are both recommended as events to attend this summer.

The Strawberry Festival is from June 8 – 11, while the corn festival caps off the summer. It will be held August 24 -27.

Both feature a variety of entertainment and of course locally grown culinary delights.