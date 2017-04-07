Featured
Two Essex County festivals recognized by Festivals and Events Ontario
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 4:54PM EDT
Festivals and Events Ontario has announced this year's Top 12 food festivals and events and two from the Windsor-Essex region have made the list.
The LaSalle Strawberry Festival and the Tecumseh Corn Festival are both recommended as events to attend this summer.
The Strawberry Festival is from June 8 – 11, while the corn festival caps off the summer. It will be held August 24 -27.
Both feature a variety of entertainment and of course locally grown culinary delights.
