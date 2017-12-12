

CTV Windsor





Two Essex County men are facing impaired driving charges after separate incidents.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, OPP responded to an erratic driving complaint initiating in Chatham.

A Ford pickup truck was travelling west from Chatham and was reported to the OPP who located the vehicle on County Road 42 in Lakeshore.

Police say during the investigation the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Robert Tetreault, 46, of Tecumseh will appear in a Windsor court on Dec. 28 charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with over 80 Milligrams of alcohol in blood.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, OPP conducted a vehicle stop on a black Dodge pick-up truck on Marlborough Street in Leamington, Ontario.

The driver of the vehicle exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Jesus Jimenez, 43, of Leamington, will appear in a Leamington court on Feb. 1, 2018 to answer to the charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, care or control of a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.