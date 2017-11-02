

CTV Windsor





Two elementary students remain suspended, more than a month after the immunization deadline.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit handed out nearly 700 suspension notices to children who didn't have their immunization records up to date on Sept. 28.

Up until then, the health unit issued warnings to parents with children born between 2008 and 2011.

Health officials say as of yesterday there were only two students remaining on that list.

They say they continue to work with the school board and the parents to get the immunization records in order and allow the students to be reinstated.