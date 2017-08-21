Two men face charges in connection with an alleged road rage incident in Windsor.

Police began their investigation on Aug. 11 after patrol officers received a report of a road rage incident at the corner of Walker Road and Sydney Avenue.

The complainant told police a green Toyota Camry was driving erratically, purposefully drove at a slow speed and repeatedly applied his brakes in an aggressive manner.

The complainant took a picture of the suspect vehicle and when they got to Sydney Avenue the driver stopped and confronted him. After a brief verbal argument, police were told the suspect stomped down on the hood of his vehicle and fled southbound on Walker Road.

The complainant then attended a business located in the 2900 block of County Road 42 and attempted to repair damage to his vehicle when a gray Dodge Durango pulled into the parking lot. He told police a group of men, including the suspect driver from the road rage incident, got out of the SUV and approached in an aggressive manner. The complainant retreated and stood with another group of males.

Police were also told the suspect retrieved a suspected handgun, and threatened the complainant. Another male from the group slashed the complainants tires and damaged the side of his car before fleeing the scene.

On Aug, 18, police recovered the Toyota Camry involved in the original incident in the 1100 block of Walker Road. Officers located the suspects at a nearby residence and recovered a pellet gun.

Erik Birch, a 24 year old man from Windsor, is charged with carry concealed weapon, possess weapon dangerous to public peace, mischief and utter threats.

Carson Facette, a 18 year old man from Brantford, is charged with mischief and breach of recognizance.

