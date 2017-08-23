Two beaches in Windsor-Essex unsafe for swimming
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has posted two beaches as unsafe for swimming.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Last Updated Wednesday, August 23, 2017 4:18PM EDT
Officials say the e.coli bacteria counts are too high at West Belle River Beach and Colchester Beach.
No beaches in the area are closed.
All other beaches are considered safe for swimming.