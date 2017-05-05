

CTV Windsor





Windsor police held a special ceremony to dedicate a tunnel in the memory of Sr. Const. John Atkinson.

The dedication of the Senior Constable John Atkinson Tunnel took place at the Student Life Centre at St. Clair College.

Hundreds of officers, as well as his widow Shelley Atkinson and two children, were on hand for the ceremony.

Atkinson was killed in the line of duty on May 5, 2006. In 2007, Nikkolas Brennan was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.