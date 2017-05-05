Featured
Tunnel dedicated to fallen Windsor police Sr. Const. John Atkinson
Windsor police hold a special ceremony to dedicate a tunnel in the memory of Sr. Const. John Atkinson, on Friday, May 5, 207. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 11:33AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 5, 2017 12:09PM EDT
Windsor police held a special ceremony to dedicate a tunnel in the memory of Sr. Const. John Atkinson.
The dedication of the Senior Constable John Atkinson Tunnel took place at the Student Life Centre at St. Clair College.
Hundreds of officers, as well as his widow Shelley Atkinson and two children, were on hand for the ceremony.
Atkinson was killed in the line of duty on May 5, 2006. In 2007, Nikkolas Brennan was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
Large gathering @StClairCollege for Sr. Cst. John Atkinson Tunnel Dedication Ceremony. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/oUrapKy9aV— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 5, 2017
In remembering the loss of Senior Constable John Atkinson we also remember the support from our law enforcement partners & the community. pic.twitter.com/QwnP2Wfwd9— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 5, 2017
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.