U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Michigan Wednesday according to multiple reports.

The President is scheduled to meet with automotive industry leaders in the afternoon Ypsilanti Township according to a tweet from the White House.

A Reuters report suggested that Trump may be set to announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules that were put in place by the Obama administration.

Trump’s visit comes two days after Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne met with Michigan Governor Rich Snyder and announced the first ever Memorandum of Understanding on auto manufacturing, stewardship of the Great Lakes, and supporting the completion of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

During his candidacy Trump had been a vocal in his criticism of NAFTA and auto manufacturers with business operations outside of the United States.

Recently the three largest automakers in North America said they won't waver in their collective bargaining commitments to invest $1.5 billion in total in their Canadian operations.