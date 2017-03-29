

CTV Windsor





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will make an announcement at the Essex Engine Plant on Thursday morning.

Minister Navdeep Bains and Minister Brad Duguid will also be at the event.

No details have been released, except Ford says they will “discuss news” at the plant.

Mark Buzzell, president and CEO of Ford of Canada, along with Joe Hinrichs, president of The Americas, Ford Motor Company, will also be speaking at the event.

President of Unifor Local 200 Chris Taylor, which represents the workers at Essex Engine Plant, expects Windsor will get some good news.

"I'm sure it's going to be a feel good day, I'm hoping," says Taylor.

Ford confirmed a $1.2-billion investment at three Michigan facilities on Tuesday, including an engine plant where it plans to add 130 jobs.