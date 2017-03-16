Featured
Trucker facing careless driving charges after 401 crash in Chatham-Kent
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 8:16AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 9:33AM EDT
A 34-year-old man has been charged with careless driving after a tractor trailer flipped on its side in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent OPP had previously said the westbound lanes of the 401 would be closed at 10 a.m., but they now say the road will not be closed.
OPP say a westbound tractor trailer lost control around 4:30 a.m. and flipped on its side skidding about 500 metres across the westbound lanes of the 401 near Communication Road.
The transport came to rest in the centre media and no injuries were reported.
