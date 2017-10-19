

CTV Windsor





A 25-year-old man has been charged after a commercial vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP were called to the crash near Merlin Road on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m.

Investigation indicated that a westbound truck lost control and came to rest in the north side ditch.

There were no injuries reported.

As a result, the make driver, Vishavjit Rakhra, 25, of Prince Edward Island, was charged with careless driving.

Highway 401 westbound was closed for approximately 90 minutes to allow for the vehicle to be removed from the ditch.

The group “401 Barrier Now” has been calling for improved safety measures on the 401 in Chatham Kent.

Member Alysson Storey wants to see concrete barriers installed.

But the Ministry of Transportation says it plans to install high tension cable barriers next year. The barriers are less costly and could be installed sooner than the concrete option.