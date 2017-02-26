Featured
Truck stolen from Walmart parking lot in Chatham
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 11:22AM EST
A pickup truck was stolen from a Walmart parking lot in Chatham Saturday evening.
Chatham-Kent police say a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado Extended Cab with Ontario licence plate FV4784 was taken around 6 p.m. from the lot.
The truck had a yellow John Deere sticker on the driver’s side back window.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. F. Leontowicz at fraserl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87148. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Also on Saturday, police say a woman took a Keurig coffee maker from a Home Hardware store in Wallaceburg on Saturday.
Employees were able to recover the merchandise.
A 33-year-old Wallaceburg woman, known to police, is facing a theft charge and a charge of possession of stolen property under $5,000.
