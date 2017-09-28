

CTV Windsor





25 bricks of cocaine have been seized at a Windsor border crossing in a joint effort by the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP.

On Sept. 22, two returning residents were crossing back into Canada on the Ambassador Bridge in a transport truck when they were referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection, CBSA officials say suspected cocaine was found within the load of a truck. Both subjects were placed under arrest.

In total, Border services officers located a total of 30.6 kg of suspected cocaine.

“Border services officers are committed to keeping our communities safe,” says Tamara Allard, The CBSA’s District Director, Ambassador Bridge Operations, Southern Ontario Region. “This seizure demonstrates the hard work and perseverance of our law enforcement officers working together to protect our border.”

Preet Kiran Singh Gill and Suresh Nath Sharma, both of Ontario, are charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

“The result of this investigation demonstrates how the RCMP and CBSA work effectively together to keep illicit drugs out of our communities," says Kevin Keane, an Inspector with the Windsor detachment of the RCMP.

The investigation continues.