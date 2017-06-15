Featured
Truck driver charged after collision with school bus
Police closed Walker Road at South Talbot after a crash between a school bus and a transport truck in Windsor, Ont., Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 9:48AM EDT
A 27-year-old truck driver has been charged after colliding with a school bus on Walker Road in Tecumseh.
Justin Slock, of Leamington, was operating a Peterbilt tractor trailer when he struck the rear of a school bus carrying a group of children to school on Tuesday.
He has been charged with careless driving.
Minor injuries were reported by two of the students on board the bus.
Neither driver was hurt.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.