A 27-year-old truck driver has been charged after colliding with a school bus on Walker Road in Tecumseh.

Justin Slock, of Leamington, was operating a Peterbilt tractor trailer when he struck the rear of a school bus carrying a group of children to school on Tuesday.

He has been charged with careless driving.

Minor injuries were reported by two of the students on board the bus.

Neither driver was hurt.