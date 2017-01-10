

CTV Windsor





About 400 litres of diesel spilled onto Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent after a tractor trailer hit an object.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the diesel spill on the 401 near Mull Road around 11 a.m. Monday.

Police say the driver of a westbound tractor trailer reported striking an object on the highway causing one of the fuel tanks to rupture.

As a result, approximately 400 litres of diesel fuel spilled out onto the highway.

Emergency crews attend and Highway 401 westbound was temporarily closed in order to accommodate emergency and the Ministry of Environment cleanup crews.