Transport truck hit from behind by another truck on the 401
A truck driver is charged after his rig struck another transport truck from behind on the 401 on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (courtesy: Chatham-Kent OPP)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 11:21AM EDT
Chatham-Kent OPP are investigating a collision this morning involving two commercial vehicles on the 401.
Around 8:30 Saturday morning, two transport trucks were travelling westbound on the 401 near Communication Road, when the lead truck was struck from behind by the second transport truck. The collision forced the rear truck into the north ditch.
There were no injuries reported. The rear truck has been towed out of the ditch.
The 34-year-old man driving the rear transport truck was charged with careless driving.
