

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP are investigating a collision this morning involving two commercial vehicles on the 401.

Around 8:30 Saturday morning, two transport trucks were travelling westbound on the 401 near Communication Road, when the lead truck was struck from behind by the second transport truck. The collision forced the rear truck into the north ditch.

There were no injuries reported. The rear truck has been towed out of the ditch.

The 34-year-old man driving the rear transport truck was charged with careless driving.