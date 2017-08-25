Transport truck flips at Ambassador Bridge entrance
A flipped transport truck has closed the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge near College Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 9:55AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 25, 2017 11:26AM EDT
Windsor police say there's been an accident at the Ambassador Bridge that is impacting traffic.
A transport truck hauling heavy auto parts flipped onto its side near College Avenue.
The heavy equipment tow trucks are on site and they are putting the truck upright, says
The northbound entrance to the bridge is reduced to one lane until the crash is cleared.
Traffic is backed up on Huron Church Road.