Transport rollover causes Highway 401 on ramp closure at Bloomfield Road
A transport truck has rolled onto its side on the eastbound Highway 401 on ramp at Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 12:13PM EDT
A transport truck has rolled onto its side on the eastbound Highway 401 on ramp at Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent OPP say the ramp remains closed due to the collision.
No word on injuries.
