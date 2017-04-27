

CTV Windsor





Transport Canada officials have found no problems with the working conditions at Sterling Fuels in Windsor.

Inspectors were at the west end property on April 19, after some employees complained about dangerous working conditions.

The visit followed previous inspections by Windsor Fire, who issued 32 safety orders in March, orders that raised concerns among union officials and city politicians.

A spokesperson for Transport Canada tells CTV Windsor they found nothing dangerous on site, and “the company is not required to cease operations.”

Sterling employees who are refusing to work have 10 days to appeal.

On Tuesday, Employment and Social Development Canada advised Transport Canada of a "recent situation at Sterling Fuels." That investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, Transport Canada Senior Media Relations Advisor Natasha Gauthier says “the department takes appropriate action when instances of non-compliance are found.”

Gauthier adds a full report on the inspection will be done, and staff will continue to monitor Sterling Fuels to ensure compliance.

Calls to the union by CTV News have not been returned.