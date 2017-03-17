

CTV Windsor





Today is the long-awaited transplant day for Madalayna Ducharme.

Madalayna was diagnosed in January with malignant infantile osteoarthrosis, which stunts growth, impairs vision and hearing and if untreated can be fatal.

The diagnosis was followed by a desperate plea by the family for stem cell donors.

It took a few months, but 1,300 people attended swab events and earlier this month, a match was found.

The family posted on Facebook that “the best agreed upon opportunity/match for us after many tests and consultations is our son Henrik.”

The 2-year-old Henrik was scheduled to have the bone marrow harvest at 9 a.m. Friday.

The Ducharme's say an update about the transplant will be provided this weekend.

A fundraiser to help cover the Ducharme family's costs will be held on April 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parkwood Gospel Church.