One of the oldest public transit services in the province is getting a multi-million dollar upgrade.

Transit Windsor is replacing its oldest buses with 24 new vehicles.

The city will match $10.3-million in funding from the federal government to pay for the new vehicles.

General manager Pat Delmore says the new buses “provide a more reliable cleaner safer ride for our riders."

Delmore adds it’s important to invest in newer vehicles.

“We have a bus that goes out at 5am and it comes back at 1am the following morning” says Delmore. “We put a lot of kilometers on and those buses do break down."

Each new clean diesel bus costs about $520,000. They are expected to be on the streets of Windsor by the end of March 2018. But the funding is not just for new buses.

Delmore tells CTV Windsor they will review all of their routes as well as upgrade 150 bus shelters, some with solar power.

Tecumseh and Leamington will also receive money to support their public transit.

Delmore says the recent expansion of Transit Windsor into LaSalle could pave the way for a regional transit service.