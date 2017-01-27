Featured
Transit Windsor executive director says provincial funding is good news for riders
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 12:14PM EST
The province is kicking in more money to municipal public transit through the existing gas tax program and the executive director for Transit Windsor says it's good news for riders.
Patrick Delmore says transit receives two cents per litre of gas tax for operating costs and that's expected to increase, doubling to four cents by 2021.
Last year, Windsor's share was $3.5 million, but Delmore cautions the amount each year is variable.
He says the yearly amount is based on factors like the number of municipalities which provide transit, rider-ship and population.
Still Delmore points out any amount will be helpful as ticket sales covers only half of the cost to keep buses rolling.
