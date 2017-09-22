TransAlta workers unanimously approve strike action
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 11:03AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2017 1:03PM EDT
Unionized workers at TransAlta Company in Windsor may be on strike by mid-October if a deal isn’t reached with the employer.
Unifor local 444 posted the update to its Facebook page on Friday.
Workers at the Temple Drive location gave their bargaining unit unanimous consent to strike if necessary in a recent authorization vote.
The deadline for a contract is Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m.