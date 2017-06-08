Featured
Tragically Hip documentary trailer released
The Tragically Hip brought down the house in front of a sold out crowd in London, Ont, on Monday, August 8, 2016. (Marek Sutherland / CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 11:05AM EDT
Bell Media has unveiled a glimpse of a new documentary on the Tragically Hip's smash cross-country tour.
The upcoming film documents the leadup to the Kingston band's 2016 tour for their "Man Machine Poem" album after Hip frontman Gord Downie announced he had incurable brain cancer.
The tour ended with an emotional nationally broadcast concert in the band's hometown.
The 90-second trailer for the film features candid behind-the-scenes moments of the band in rehearsal and backstage on their tour.
