Traffic pole knocked over in two-vehicle crash
Crews are working to repair a traffic pole that was hit during a crash at Giles and Parent in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 10:01AM EST
Crews are working to repair a traffic light that was hit during a crash Tuesday morning.
It happened at Parent and Giles around 7:40 a.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. No word on injuries.
