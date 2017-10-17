

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP are investigating after an 18-wheeler rolled over at Highway 401 near Dillon Road early Tuesday morning.

A westbound commercial motor vehicle lost control, crashed through the guardrail, rolled onto its side and came to rest on the bridge embankment, according to police. The driver was treated for minor injuries.

The 401 westbound was temporarily closed in order to accommodate emergency and towing crews. The road has since reopened.

As a result of the crash, Solomon Jercau, the 50-year-old driver from Windsor has been charged with careless driving.