The Town of Essex is considering purchasing the former Harrow District high school, which closed in June.

The municipality is asking local groups to submit letters of interest about renting or leasing space in the building, “based on a scenario in which the Town of Essex purchases the building,” a letter from the town states.

The letter goes on to say that an assessment will be done based on the level of interest shown by organizations.

The deadline to send a letter to the town is April 7.

Letters of interest should include the following details:

• The organization’s general mandate;

• A description of the proposed use and types of user groups served;

• The square footage required and any special considerations;

• Whether your organization is able to pay a lease rate based on square footage used; and

• Full contact information, including contact person, mailing address, phone number and email address.

Letters of interest are to be directed to Tracey Pillon-Abbs, Chief Administrative Officer. The email address is tpillon-abbs@essex.ca