The Town of Tecumseh is conducting a telephone survey to get feedback from residents.

The survey will run from Nov. 13 until Nov. 27.

Random phone calls will be made to 400 residents across all four wards by Probe Research Inc.

The survey will cover issues such as quality of life, municipal operations and services, top of mind issues, customer service and communications.

Residents who don’t get a call can still participate online at the town’s website.

The results will be presented at council and made public in the new year.