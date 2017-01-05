The Town of LaSalle will now be billing customers in LaSalle for water and wastewater usage, a move that will save the town about $100,000 a year. The change took effect on January 1, 2017. Water billing services were previously done by Essex Powerlines, and those charges were included on monthly Essex Powerlines bills. Town officials say the decision to bring billing in-house is a matter of customer service, cost and associated changes in water meter read technology. Bringing the billing in house is expected to result in annual savings of approximately $100,000. The town says the change is also expected to give residents better access to customer service by contacting one area for support, rather than having to deal with Essex Powerlines and the Town of LaSalle's Public Works Department separately. The final water and wastewater bill payment made to Essex Powerlines will be due on Jan. 27, 2017. The February bill from Essex Powerlines will be for electric service only. LaSalle residents do not need to contact the Town of LaSalle to set-up water and wastewater billing. All LaSalle customers will automatically be billed. If residents are interested in pre-authorized payments, then they will need to contact the Town of LaSalle's Finance Department at 519-969-7770, ext. 1230 or by email at waterbill@lasalle.ca. The Town of LaSalle In February, LaSalle will issue the first water and wastewater bill for commercial, industrial, institutional and rental properties. This bill will be for water and wastewater usage in January 2017, and payment will be due on Friday, February 24. These bills will be issued monthly, and the due date will be the last Friday of the month. There is a change to the billing process that will affect rental property customers. Bills will now be issued to property owners only. The Town of LaSalle will accept payments from tenants/other non-owners, however, it will be the property owner's responsibility to ensure that bills are paid on time. In April, LaSalle will issue the first water and wastewater bill for residential customers. Bills will be issued quarterly and contain three months of water usage. Residential customer bills' will be due on the last Friday of the month when the bill is issued (for example, the bill issued in April will be due on Friday, April 28, 2017 and will be for water used in January, February and March). Bills will also be issued in July, October and January, and the billing cycle will continue. Customers can have their paper bill mailed to them, or an e-doc provided to their iCity Online Account. Payments can be made by cash, cheque, debit, online or by automatic withdrawal. LaSalle residents are encouraged to sign-up for a pre-authorized payment plan, which can include water and wastewater payments, as well as municipal tax payments. More information can be found by clicking on the Town of LaSalle's website at www.lasalle.ca, Our Community, and then Water and Wastewater Billing. LaSalle residents do not need to contact the town to set-up water and wastewater billing. All LaSalle customers will automatically be billed. If residents are interested in pre-authorized payments, then they will need to contact the town's finance department at 519-969-7770, ext. 1230 or by email at waterbill@lasalle.ca. The Town of LaSalle will not contact any customer about water and wastewater billing unless they contact them first.