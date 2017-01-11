

Residents in Lakeshore will see their taxes increase by 3.03 per cent as the budget for 2017 was passed late Tuesday night.

Mayor Tom Bain emphasized building a reserve for the Town of Lakeshore.

"We're planning for the future. So when there's items that we need to purchase that money will be there. I think, by us going ahead with the Asset Management Plan, putting some money away, we may be able to see the day when we're debt free and the money will be there," said Bain to AM800’s Zander Broeckel.

The Asset Management Plan reserve passed with council putting in $250,000.

Bain also noted that the roads budget will see increases in funding and that they will be hiring additional staff in the Building Department.