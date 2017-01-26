

The University of Windsor’s Lancer Student Athlete Committee is hosting a roundtable town hall meeting Thursday ahead of the upcoming undergraduate referendum on the proposed recreation centre.

If it feels like dejavu, it’s likely because the undergraduate students have held a referendum back in 2015.

The graduate students voted back in the fall in favour of the $73-million recreation centre, overturning previous results from a 2015 referendum.

In the 2015 referendum graduate students opposed the centre while undergraduates voted in favour of the centre.

Despite voting in favour in 2015 the UWSA ultimately decided to hold a new referendum for undergraduate students which will be taking place on February 1st and 2nd.

The town hall meeting today will involve question and answers between the three university students involved with the project, followed by a question period for media.

The meeting will be held at the Odette Community Centre in room 123 at 1:30 p.m.

The project requires board approval from all three student unions to move forward.