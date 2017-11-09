

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents took part in a town hall meeting on health care issues in Ontario and the challenges the community is facing.

"We are hearing more and more stories of people who are facing some serious obstacles accessing health care," says Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky.

Gretzky says merely accessing health care in general is reaching crisis level.

Gretzky along with a panel of speakers, addressed issues on long term care, mental health and pharmacare before about 50 people at the Fogolar.

She plans to take personal written stories to the minister of health, lobbying the government to change the way health care is delivered.

CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn encouraged those present to support the Time to Care Act Bill 33.

"There is a crisis in our long term care system there simply aren't enough hands to do the work,” says Hahn. “Budget cuts have meant that many employers simply aren't replacing them people when they're off sick or on vacation.”

“Many of our seniors aren't getting anywhere near the care they deserve and that they need in our long term care facilities.”