Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect from a break and enter investigation involving a business on Matthew Brady Boulevard.

Patrol Officers attended a business in the 1500 block of Matthew Brady Boulevard on April 16.

Police say investigation revealed that two unknown suspects entered the business at approximately 10:30 a.m. and left with quantity of tools and other property.

Through the investigation officers were able to identify one of the suspects but they are asking for public assistance in identifying the second suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a blue hooded sweater, blue jeans, black sunglasses with a blue and white striped shirt underneath.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com