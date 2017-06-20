

CTV Windsor





The WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation has announced a new board chair.

Essex County Warden Tom Bain will take over the role from Martin Komsa.

The WEEDC is holding its 2016 Annual General Meeting Tuesday at the Fogolar Furlan Club in Windsor. Over 150 people are attending, representing stakeholders, funders, government officials and business leaders from the Windsor-Essex region.

“Two short years ago I committed that the board would establish core objectives within the themes of Regional Economic Development, Openness and Transparency and Preparing the Organization for Future Success,” said Komsa in a news release.

“I am pleased and proud to say that under the strategic direction of the Board and leadership team we have accomplished all of the things we committed to establish.”

CEO of the WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation Stephen MacKenzie said the organization’s metrics for 2016 shows the positive initiatives that were accomplished to strengthen the region.

“A clear indication there was a strategic focus by the team to meet or exceed the core objectives that were set out by the board,” says MacKenzie. “We are ideally positioned to be at the forefront of an entirely new economy. An economy which favors innovation, with research and development embedded in our key sectors.”

MacKenzie says it’s an economy whereby our businesses within all nine municipalities have embraced innovation with a passion for transporting our region into an economic powerhouse of which I’m proud to be a part of.