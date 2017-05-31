

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a 2-year-old boy has died after drowning in a backyard pool in Tecumseh.

Police and emergency crews were called to a backyard pool in the 500 block of Dresden Place on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. for a report of a child floating in a backyard pool.

The boy was escorted by OPP by way of EMS to an area hospital in critical condition and was later transferred to the Children's Hospital of Michigan for further assessment and treatment.

OPP were advised on Wednesday by hospital staff that the child had died.