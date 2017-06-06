Featured
Toddler dies after being found in Tecumseh backyard pool
Dresden Place in Tecumseh, Ont., on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 9:56AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 10:29AM EDT
Essex County OPP say the toddler who was found in a backyard pool in Tecumseh has died.
Police and emergency crews were called to the pool in the 500 block of Dresden Place on May 30 at 7:30 p.m. for a report of a child floating in a backyard pool.
The 2-year-old Tecumseh boy was transported to Children's Hospital of Michigan, where he was in critical condition.
Police say they have now learned that he died and the investigation by police into this matter has concluded.
