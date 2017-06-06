

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say the toddler who was found in a backyard pool in Tecumseh has died.

Police and emergency crews were called to the pool in the 500 block of Dresden Place on May 30 at 7:30 p.m. for a report of a child floating in a backyard pool.

The 2-year-old Tecumseh boy was transported to Children's Hospital of Michigan, where he was in critical condition.

Police say they have now learned that he died and the investigation by police into this matter has concluded.