Windsor police are looking for a suspect believed responsible for puncturing tires and damaging 20 vehicles along Giles Boulevard.

Officers began an investigation into the incidents, starting around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police conducted a canvass of Giles Boulevard East beginning at Parent Avenue and continued eastbound onto Ontario Street, ending at Walker Road.

Ontario Street resident Susan Hummer is getting by with a spare tire and won't have a new one until Thursday. She says it was “very inconvenient and shocking.”

“I hate to think of somebody running around with a knife in the neighbourhood while we're sleeping,” says Hummer.

Surveillance video captured the suspect puncturing the tires of two vehicles, but it is believed that the suspect targeted multiple vehicles.

Investigators from the Property Crime Unit are actively investigating these incidents and have found that over 20 vehicles were damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.