Now is your chance to vote for the best in Windsor and Essex County.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island is putting together a list of your favourite places to eat, drink, play and shop in the region.

Voting is now underway and continues until Sunday.

You can cast your vote for your favourite in each category online at www.visitwindsoressex.com and click on ‘Best of Windsor Essex’.

The winners will be announced on March 29.

Each email address that votes in all categories will be entered to win a night out in our region, with stops at some of the top-rated places to visit.