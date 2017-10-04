

CTV Windsor





A 45-year-old Tilbury man was found in Windsor and has been charged with assault.

Chatham-Kent police say the man and a woman he was in a relationship with became involved in an argument at the woman’s home in Tilbury in June 2017.

The argument escalated when the man allegedly pushed the woman from behind into a table and then again to the floor. Police say while being held down on the floor, the man also threatened her.

The man fled the area when the woman was able free herself to call police.

Due to the man’s unknown whereabouts at the time police arrived, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Wednesday morning 1 a.m. the Tilbury man was located in Windsor, arrested and charged with assault and uttering threats.

He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters where he has been held for a bail hearing.