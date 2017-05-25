

CTV Windsor





If you want tickets to watch the Windsor Spitfires play in Sunday's Memorial Cup final, you better act fast.

Staff at the WFCU Centre report there has been a rush to the box office.

Al Sabelli paid $260 for two tickets to watch the Spitfires play Sunday night.

But Sabelli tells CTV Windsor “they’re worth every cent.”

There are only a limited number of tickets available for Sunday's 7 p.m. puck drop and they are going very fast.

Memorial Cup organizers say they are expecting a sellout.

You can purchase tickets at the WFCU box office or online