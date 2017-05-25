Featured
Tickets selling fast for Memorial Cup final
Fans pick up tickets for the Memorial Cup final at the WFCU box office in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 25, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 3:59PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 25, 2017 5:39PM EDT
If you want tickets to watch the Windsor Spitfires play in Sunday's Memorial Cup final, you better act fast.
Staff at the WFCU Centre report there has been a rush to the box office.
Al Sabelli paid $260 for two tickets to watch the Spitfires play Sunday night.
But Sabelli tells CTV Windsor “they’re worth every cent.”
There are only a limited number of tickets available for Sunday's 7 p.m. puck drop and they are going very fast.
Memorial Cup organizers say they are expecting a sellout.
You can purchase tickets at the WFCU box office or online
