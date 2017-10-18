Tickets available for Detroit Grand Prix
Drivers hit the track at the Detroit Grand Prix in Belle Isle, Mich., on Friday, June 2, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 11:27AM EDT
The countdown has already started for the 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle and tickets are now available.
The grand prix is one of the more popular racing events over the summer.
Motown's 29th Grand Prix takes place from June 1 – June 3 and the cost for a weekend package starts at $40, virtually unchanged from last year.