Three Windsor events have been named on the list of Top 100 Ontario Festival for 2017 presented by the professional industry association Festivals & Events Ontario.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival, Carrousel of Nations, Tecumseh Corn Festival made the list.

The 2017 winners were announced on Friday during FEO's Annual Conference in Sault Ste. Marie.

Created by FEO, the Top 100 program honors excellence in Ontario’s festivals and events industry.

“Festivals and events create jobs and bring Ontario communities together to celebrate our heritage and diversity,” said Eleanor McMahon, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, in a news release. “I am pleased to join with Festival and Events Ontario in congratulating this year’s top 100 recipients. “

Submissions from FEO members were received for consideration in the fall of 2016 and were judged by an independent panel of judges.

Officials say destinations of all kinds from every corner of Ontario were represented in the nominations, from community festivals to internationally recognized events.