Three vehicles possibly racing down Ouellette, one driver crashes and gets charged
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 1:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 1:27PM EDT
Windsor police say three vehicles were driving in tandem down Ouellette when one vehicle flipped and crashed into a pole, leading to charges.
Officers charged a 22-year-old Windsor man after the collision in the area of Ouellette Place at Dougall Avenue on Sunday around 1:40 a.m.
Officers say an older model silver Acura had flipped onto its roof and crashed into a concrete utility pole.
The 22-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital. He was the only person in that vehicle.
Investigation revealed that three vehicles were driving in tandem southbound on Ouellette and people heard the sound of engines revving, consistent with cars racing.
The Windsor man is charged with dangerous driving and was released on a promise to appear with a future court date.
Windsor police remind the public that the safety of the roadways is everyone’s responsibility. Aggressive driving behaviours such as speeding or street racing are dangerous to public safety. Officers warn to obey the posted speed limits.
Police encourage anyone who observes problematic traffic issues or behaviours to submit a report. Visit the police website under traffic complaints for more information. http://www.police.windsor.on.ca/services/reporting/Pages/Traffic-Complaints.aspx
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
