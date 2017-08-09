

Two women are dead following a three-vehicle crash on Kent Bridge Road at River Line.

Police say it happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a 20-year-old Bothwell woman was travelling on River Line and came to a stop on Kent Bridge Road to wait for a farm tractor travelling south on Kent Bridge Road.

As the farm tractor was making a turn onto River Line, the other vehicle proceeded into the intersection and struck a third vehicle that was travelling north on Kent Bridge Road. This caused the third vehicle to lose control and slide sideways into the path of a south bound transport truck being driven by a 53-year-old Seaforth man.

Two Kent Bridge women, ages 62 and 63, died.

Chatham-Kent police said the investigation continues and in a news release said that their thoughts and prayers are with the families.

Police are looking for any witnesses to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Ron Tricker at ront@chatham-kent.ca or 519-463-6600 extension #81784.