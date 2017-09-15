

CTV Windsor





One person is being treated for minor smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in Leamington.

Damage is estimated at $450,000.

The OPP, Leamington Fire Services and the Kingsville Fire Department all responded to the scene on Erie Street North around 7 a.m. Friday.

Nearly 40 firefighters battled the stubborn blaze for more than six hours.

Three people have been left homeless because of the fire.

Queens Street at John Street and Erie Street North between Talbot Street and Nelson Street were closed as crews battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.